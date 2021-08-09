PLEASANT LAKE — For nearly two decades, Carol and Steve Amstett have headed the annual Pleasant Lake Days, which is set to offer a full day's schedule of activities Friday and Saturday.
“This whole community always comes together,” Carol said. “All the activities are free, except the pie sale, at Pleasant Lake Days. It’s really all about the kids.”
The festivities will kick off at 6:20 p.m. Friday with the pet and bike parade along Main Street.
Anyone interested in showcasing their artistic talents can meet behind the Pleasant Lake Elementary School — Fire House if rain — at 6 p.m. with their decorated bike and dressed up family pet, prepared to walk to the Steuben Township Park for an awards ceremony.
Prizes will be awarded for best decorated, funniest, most colorful and most patriotic.
Food at the park, hosted by the Pleasant Lake Baptist Women, and the Walk Around Lake will follow at 7 p.m.
Event shirts and glow sticks can be purchased for $5 at the ball diamonds.
The Blue Light Parade, hosted by the Steuben Township Fire Department, will take off at 10 p.m.
Saturday begins early with a pancake and sausage breakfast, hosted by the Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, from 6:30 to 9 a.m. and the Pleasant Lake Baptist Church will host a pie sale starting at 8 a.m., lunch will be served by the Pleasant Lake Lions Club at 11 a.m. in connection with the newly added car show until 2 p.m., a volleyball tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m., music offered by Father Tom Adamson from noon to 2 p.m. and fireworks shot off over the lake at dark.
Carol said this year’s Pleasant Lake Days Parade Grand Marshals are husband and wife duo Dee and Cheryl Anstett. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
“They are wonderful,” Carol said. “They have been in charge of organizing the parade for years and are very deserving of this.”
The Pleasant Lake Historical Society will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Lake History Museum. All proceeds will benefit the newly established museum.
With COVID-19 putting a hold on most events in 2020, Carol said, Pleasant Lake Days still had funding from the previous year, allowing the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Steuben Community Foundation and Rural Electric Membership Corporation to again provide sponsorships for 2021.
“Pleasant Lake Days wouldn’t be possible without the congregations of the four churches — Pleasant Lake Baptist Church, Pleasant Lake Community Church, Pleasant Lake United Methodist, and Mt. Zion United Methodist Church — Pleasant Lake Lions Club, Steuben Township Fire Department, Mark White with the fireworks, Brenda Steury, Kay Walker, Barb Penick, and Violet Ritter,” Carol added.
