AUBURN — Credent Wealth Management has announced Chief Financial Officer Christina North and Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Osting as the latest partners to the firm.
Credent is one of the few fee-only fiduciary and GIPS-compliant wealth management firms providing financial planning and advisory services through a client-focused model.
With a shared passion for excellence and a dedication to Credent’s mission, North and Osting’s business acumen and strategic insight make them an invaluable asset to the leadership team. Their partner announcement highlights Credent’s commitment to delivering unparalleled financial solutions to clients.
North has played an integral role in ensuring the firm’s financial stability and growth. North holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University. She also has obtained a graduate certificate in business analytics from Indiana University. Prior to joining Credent, North spent over 15 years in financial planning and analysis, strategy, business intelligence, accounting, and operations roles, most recently as Director of FP&A as the finance leader for a $400 million public company and vice president of finance at a high-growth start-up.
Osting has demonstrated commitment to upholding the firm’s ethical standards and regulatory compliance in the interest of protecting advisors and clients. Osting joined Credent in 2022 with nearly a decade of experience in finance and a 16-year background in law, including time at a large Fort Wayne based financial and insurance firm and a private practice. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration (finance) from Ohio State University and a Juris Doctorate from Ohio State’s Moritz College of Law.
Regarding this significant achievement, Osting expressed his vision for the company’s future. “I am extremely humbled by the opportunity to join this incredible group of partners,” Osting shared. “I look forward to Credent Wealth Management’s continued growth so that more clients can benefit from Credent’s mission and excellence.”
As partners, North and Osting will play pivotal roles in shaping future endeavors, contributing their unique insights and expertise to further enhance Credent’s success and solidify the firm’s reputation as a trusted advisor.
