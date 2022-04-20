ANGOLA — E-learning has led to an increase of sexual assault victims with children home from school and left vulnerable.
That was one of the messages shared at the Angola Rotary meeting on Wednesday.
The Rotary and the Steuben County Community Foundation Women’s Fund hosted Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Center forensic nurse and informatics coordinator Shawn Callahan at Sutton’s Deli.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Callahan has been a forensic nurse examiner with the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Center for 12 years.
Steuben County had 30 victims of sexual assault during 2021, she said. From January to March of 2022 Steuben County has already reported 21 victims of sexual assault, Callahan said.
“Kids were happy because they got to stay home,” said Callahan.
However, this left them open to predators, “while mom and dad were at work,” said Callahan.
Callahan said she has seen victims in northeast Indiana as young as 35 days old to as old as 94 years old.
Sexual predators are women, too, reminded Callahan. Although more often than not they are men, predators come in all forms and all ages.
Callahan gave many tips throughout her lecture.
“Everyone needs to know the importance of teaching (children) the names of their body parts,” said Callahan.
Callahan noted this was most important for accurately documenting the offenses. Calling your body parts by the incorrect names can result in confusion, misinformation and dismissal by the children’s guardians, parents, teachers, and even doctors.
“Do you think everybody deserves a choice?” asked Callahan.
Callahan explained she leaves the consent to perform her exams, take photos, and even talk to the victim up to the victim and not their parents or guardians.
Callahan noted one of her best pieces of advice is to “listen, because people who feel like they’ve been heard are people who start their healing process.”
The Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Center is a free standing building and it is not affiliated with any hospital. It does not offer counseling for victims as the staff is a team of nurses. However, the staff has contacts and agencies to make sure every victim is helped and supported.
“We are on call 24/7, 365 days a year,” said Callahan. “We have never turned down a patient.”
“We work with 56 different law enforcement agencies, 24 hospitals and service an area of 1.6 million people,” said Callahan.
The Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Center is located at 1420 Kerrway Court, Fort Wayne.
“This conversation cannot stop here,” said Angola Rotary President Colleen Everage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.