WATERLOO — Two men suffered injuries when a car overturned early on New Year’s Day in the 1900 block of C.R. 23, northwest of Waterloo, police said.
The driver, Lance J. Barnhart, and passenger, Dawson H Murray, both from Ashley, were found outside the car. An ambulance took them to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne, where they were reported in stable condition as of 6 a.m. Friday.
Police said the crash occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. and Dawson went to seek help at a nearby home, where the resident called police. A DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy arrived and found debris in the road, with the car on its top on the west side of the road.
Police believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash, which is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The Waterloo Marshal’s Department and Parkview EMS assisted county police.
