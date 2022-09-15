ANGOLA — It has been the first summer for new Angola Fire Chief Doug Call and even though he might have ambitious plans for this department, he said it was not about him, but about the team he is working with.
After working as a paramedic Call became a firefighter in Fort Wayne at the age of 36, and he then served there for 21.5 years, eventually becoming assistant chief. He also worked as a deputy fire Chief in New Haven. After Call and his wife moved to Angola, he learned about the fire chief position here and decided to apply.
“We love the community up here,” said Call.
He said that his aim as a new Angola fire chief is to continue to grow, maybe even starting a second fire station in the area to “make sure we provide the best service we can for the community,” he explained.
For a number of years there has been talk about a satellite station, perhaps closer to the lake communities of Crooked Lake and Lake James.
“It’s in everybody’s best interests if we can get a quicker response whether that be a fire emergency or a medical emergency,” said Call.
Call is grateful for a lot of things in his life, including being able to help people in the critical times of their lives. But not less he is grateful for the opportunities “to pass some of the knowledge” that he had learned through his “years of service in the field.”
“I’ve got a lot of stories,” said Call.
But instead of sharing his stories, Call suggested to write down the stories of the firefighters that serve with him. Some of them have years of volunteer service, and some of them dreamt of becoming firefighters since very young age, like Lt. Corey Glasper, who wanted to become a firefighter since he was 3.
Glasper, who graduated from Angola High School, joined Angola Fire Department in 2011. His decision to become a firefighter was affected by his father’s military service, and he also wanted to help people.
“That's something that I always wanted to do,” said Glasper.
Glasper started to work at the fire department in Auburn, but he always felt that working in a community where he grew up in made more sense to him.
“I love doing the job, but I felt like you know if I was in the community that I live and grew up and it was more of a sense,” said Glasper.
Firefighter Tyler Richmond volunteered as a firefighter for more than 10 years and he continues to do so now in his hometown fire department in Butler, and he was the one who helped putting out fire in the Butler Company. Richmond said he liked having positive outcomes in the calls.
“It's a rewarding feeling that you helped change their situation from the worst day of their life to having a better outcome than what it could have,” said Richmond.
Bradley Noll has been fighting fires since he was 15 when he joined Angola Fire Department through a junior program, and then he worked for 13 year part-time, and about a year and a half ago he was hired full-time. Noll said that his father was a firefighter, too, and he always enjoyed being around it.
“We're the last people you want to call, the last number people want to call, you know, so just getting out and doing it,” said Noll.
Some might have not started their service at 15, but they have been working as firefighters for decades now, like Pete Decker, who has been working for Angola Fire Department for 24 years. Decker said he wanted to become a firefighter to be able to help people.
“I have always been fascinated with it. In college I wanted to be a law enforcement officer and decided that wasn’t for me so I did the fire thing so that I could still help people,” said Decker.
Call said he tends to remember cases when he and other firefighters managed to help people and they come back on their road to recovery thank the firefighters. Some firefighters, however, remember more.
Glasper said that the case he remembered most was a call to a 6-month-old baby that did not survive despite the efforts of the fire department. He said that it was devastating to see a lifeless baby handed to the firefighters from the mother.
“I mean it's been a while but as that's one of those calls that stick with you forever,” said Glasper.
But eventually for most of the firefighters the good deeds and positive outcomes of the calls outweigh the tragic experiences they witnessed.
Along with the dying baby, Glasper remembers a man, crying and giving him a hug and kissing him on a cheek after the firefighters saved his house.
“In this job, sometimes you’re going to see some bad things, but it’s those times of happiness when you save somebody’s home or you save somebody’s life — that’s what it’s all about,” said Glasper.
