ANGOLA — They knew Food Truck Friday was coming, but they weren’t expecting Gale Street to be blocked off before people were arriving for work in Steuben County government Friday morning.
But that’s what occurred. At about 7 a.m. the barricades went up on East Gale Street at South Wayne Street and just east of South Martha Street, allowing access to one of the entries to the county parking lot at the corner of Martha and Gale.
“They came in while doing trash pickup and the street department closed it (East Gale Street) so there wouldn’t be any issues,” said Mackenzie Bird, Angola community coordinator and administrator for Main Street.
“I thought we had everything worked out with the county,” Mayor Richard Hickman said.
It meant the only entrance to Northeast Indiana Community Corrections as well as the south entrance to the Steuben County Courthouse were accessible on foot. There are times when the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office needs to access the south entrance using vehicles. Not Friday, without taking down barricades.
“I’m at a record 103” participants in Community Corrections, said Bret Hays, director of Community Corrections.
Like Hays, Sheriff R.J. Robinson, well aware of Angola Main Street’s Food Truck Friday event on its way, thought Gale Street would close a little later than it did.
When the events were discussed between Angola and county officials in late spring, only Robinson raised concerns with the closing of Gale for the events, which run through September.
Indeed, people could be seen trying to access Gale Street by vehicle early Friday.
When many of the clients of Community Corrections check in they park on Gale Street, in front of the building. Most do not use county parking because it is full early from employees and annex visitors.
And now that Community Corrections can take payments — user fees — participants do not have to use the Steuben County Courthouse, thereby avoiding the hassle of going through security. That has resulted in more traffic at the Community Corrections office, Hays said.
“We have that parking lot and Martha Street for the Courthouse and also the event so it gives people a space to park close to everything,” Bird said.
Also on Friday morning, transports from the Steuben County Jail via a Sheriff’s van had to take a different route to the Courthouse.
The cellphones were lighting up with calls and texts between Hays, Robinson and all three members of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
At one point, recalling efforts years ago by the Commissioners to close the first block of East Gale to add on to the Steuben County Courthouse, Robinson said, “We can’t close the street to build a courthouse but we can close it for food trucks.”
Instead, a new judicial center is being built at the corner of South Martha and East South streets.
Food Truck Fridays was envisioned by Main Street officials as a way of bringing more people downtown.
It appeared as though that happened over the lunch hour. Scores of people milled in and about the trucks set up on Gale. Picnic tables brought in from Angola Parks dotted the Courtyard so people could enjoy their lunch.
“I’m pretty happy with the turn out,” Bird said. “I’m sure through word of mouth it’ll grow in the future.”
A variety of food and live entertainment is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. on East Gale Street and the Courthouse lawn on Fridays.
Spanning two and a half months, there will be several opportunities for community members and downtown businesses. The first event did just that as it brought Small Town Girl Catering, from Michigan, to the area.
Part of the push for the event also came from local business owners, said Bird.
“I’m glad the Commissioners allowed it,” Bird said. “We’ve been able to utilize this space.”
The Gale Street location was selected because of electric access needed for bands and the food trucks, said Jennifer Barclay, Angola’s director of economic development and planning, which oversees many offices, including Main Street.
