ANGOLA — Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare Center is hosting a family friendly “Trunk-or-Treat” on Wednesday, from 4-5 p.m.
The free event will be held in the parking lot of the skilled nursing facility at 500 N. Williams St.
Children can collect treats from the decorated car trunks of the skilled nursing facility’s staff members. There will be lots of candy, hot dogs, chips, and bottled water on hand for the visiting kids — whether dressed as ghouls, comic strip characters, princesses or cowboys.
“This is a fun fall event that provides a safe environment for children,” said Kim Stanley, administrator of Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare. “We look forward to seeing the kids in costume and having this Halloween tradition.”
Children are encouraged to wear a costume and bring a shopping bag for the goodies. Staff members will also be in costume.
“We love celebrating together with the community,” said Stanley. “In addition to Trunk-or-Treat, we host a large holiday light display in December, visits with the Easter bunny in the spring, and more. We take pride in supporting the region we serve.”
The Lakeland staff will also be decking out their cars, and kids can go from decorated trunk to decorated trunk to pick up candy. There will be more than 20 candy givers, and the treats and snacks are donated by Lakeland Rehab, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, ProMedica Hospice, Bowen Center, and others.
“This is another way we fulfill our mission,” said Stanley. “Our commitment is to provide genuine hometown care while becoming a vital partner in the community.”
Call 665-2161 with questions about the Trunk-or-Treat event. Reservations are not required, and the event will be held rain or shine.
Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare Center is a 75-bed skilled nursing facility in Angola, providing long-term care, short-term care, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehab-to-home, speech therapy, hospice care, respite care and a secure memory care unit. For more information, contact Stanley at 665-2161 or visit the Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare Center website at lakelandhcr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.