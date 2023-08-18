ANGOLA — An Ashley man was arrested on Thursday on a child molesting charge for an incident that occurred some 11 year ago but has just been brought before authorities.
Matthew Scott Bryan, 37, was arrested on a charge of Class B felony child molesting for an incident that took place in either February or March 2012 in a rural Angola residence, said an affidavit of probable cause filed in Steuben Superior Court.
Bryan allegedly performed a sex on the girl who would have been 14 at the time. Court records say the woman continues to be haunted by the incident.
The woman told a few people about the incident and it was eventually reported to authorities earlier this year.
Court records say the incident was brought to the attention of a mental health care provider in 2019, whom the victim thought reported it to authorities but believed nothing occurred because she was an adult when the incident was reported.
The woman was encouraged to go to the police by her close friends, which she did in April of this year.
Since that time, Detective Austin Rowlands of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating. Charges were filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday.
Bryan was arraigned by Steuben County Magistrate James Burns on Friday afternoon. A no-contact order between Bryan and the victim has been put in place. A Class B felony, which was phased out in 2014, carries a sentence of 6-20 years in prison.
Bryan was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail on Friday afternoon. H indicated to Burns that he would hire his own attorney.
Bryan’s next hearing in court has been set for Oct. 24.
