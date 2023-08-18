ANGOLA — An Ashley man was arrested on Thursday on a child molesting charge for an incident that occurred some 11 year ago but has just been brought before authorities.

Matthew Scott Bryan, 37, was arrested on a charge of Class B felony child molesting for an incident that took place in either February or March 2012 in a rural Angola residence, said an affidavit of probable cause filed in Steuben Superior Court.

