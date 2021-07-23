ANGOLA — Brandon Podgorski, assistant professor of sports management in Trine University's Ketner School of Business and director of the university's Center for Sports Studies, discusses the changing role of athletics in society in the newest episode of the university's Faculty Focus podcast.
In addition to describing the Center for Sports Studies and its work at Trine, Podgorski covers topics including the scholarship related to sports and the impact of COVID-19 on athletics. He also talks about the impact of recent NCAA guidance on the usage of athletes' name, image and likeness, and looks at the role of the Olympics in national identity.
Produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, the Faculty Focus podcast features interviews with Trine University faculty members about current research and/or topics of interest to the community at large. Hosted by James Tew, senior director of content and communications, the podcast is available at facultyfocus.transistor.fm as well as on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.