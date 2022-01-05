Police log five arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Sirena K. Cook, 35, of the 2500 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Shawn T. Linehan, 53, of the 400 block of Regency Court, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery and misdemeanor interfering in the reporting of a crime.
• Kristin M. Parton Ferguson, 32, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 354 mile marker, on charges of felony identity deception, operating while intoxicated and habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jennifer L. Swander, 30, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested on West Maumee Street north of U.S. 20, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Ryan A. Washington, 25, of the 200 block of North Calumet Avenue, Michigan City, arrested in the 00 block of South Public Square, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
