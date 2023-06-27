ANGOLA — Walk through L. Ann Johnson’s life at Carnegie Public Library.
The award-winning local artist has her renditions of early Pleasant Lake and moments from her personal life on display until July 22.
Family and nature are the centerpieces of Johnson’s one of a kind gallery in the library. Oil paints, watercolors and pencil all gracefully depict memories cherished by the artist. While each work can tell different stories to different people, there are unique meanings to all of her creations.
Although the painting may look like a hen, a rooster and three chicks, Johnson’s childhood on a farm in Michigan sees so much more.
“My father brought home a hen and said, ‘This is for your birthday.’ I was so excited and then he later came back for the hen and said it was for dinner,” said Johnson.
She replied that he had given her the hen for her birthday and thus became the story of her first pet. Scenes captured in different mediums range anywhere from very real experiences to ones that were simply made up in Johnson’s mind.
Images of farm life to portraits of family members and glimpses of nature, the artist has been perfecting her craft for over 70 years.
Carnegie Public Library isn’t the first to recognize her talent. She displayed in the Fort Wayne Artist’s Guild in its “Boulevard of Color” exhibitions. Johnson has also been part of and placed in numerous shows. She was the first recipient of the “People’s Choice” award during the “Autumn Symphony of Color” exhibition by Tri-State Artist’s Association.
Outside of shows, Johnson has spent her time offering private exhibits, demonstrations and talks around both northeast Indiana and Michigan. The Michigan native now resides on Long Lake in Steuben County.
The Angola Watercolor Society is scheduled to appear following Johnson’s exhibit.
“Basically, the groups that meet here, a lot of them will have exhibits throughout the year,” said Karen Holman, part of adult services and programming at the library.
Carniege’s space will also be used to host Fort Wayne Taiko drummers on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The performance is free and follows along with the summer reading program’s theme: All Together Now.
“It was trying to bring other cultures in and (bringing) different ideas. So, we had a Celtic concert (two weeks ago), and now we have the Taiko drummers,” Holman said.
Part of Fort Wayne’s Dance Collective, Taiko is a Japanese musical tradition. The word itself means, “big drum” and the drums used are played vertically, horizontally or diagonally.
Visit Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County on Facebook for more information.
