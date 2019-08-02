ANGOLA — Trine University expects to enroll more than 5,000 students for the third year in a row this fall, with growth particularly anticipated among residential students on its main campus in Angola.
Trine’s overall main campus enrollment, which set a record last year at 2,207, is expected to edge up again slightly, with the number of residential students jumping by nearly 5%. Trine opened the Stadium Hall residence facility in fall 2018 to help accommodate its growing number of residential students.
“Since 2000, Trine University has invested more than $155 million in campus improvements, an investment that is reflected in the continued growth of our residential population,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. “We expect these trends to continue as more students experience our enhanced facilities and vibrant campus culture.”
The university will welcome more than 700 new students for the third straight year, while the number of returning students is expected to increase more than 7% compared to last year. Trine has retained about 80% of its freshman class each of the last three years.
“Our facilities, small class sizes, generous financial aid, professionally focused majors and excellent job placement rate attract students to campus,” said Scott Goplin, vice president for enrollment management. “Once they arrive, the personal attention from faculty mentors and the many opportunities they have to get plugged in on campus keep them here.”
Trine will launch its second cohort of 32 Master of Physician Assistant Studies students and its first cohort of surgical technology students this fall at the university’s Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne. The university also expects its graduate school enrollment numbers to top 600 this fall, a more than 30% increase from last year.
