ANGOLA — Special Olympians of all ages will join a team that has consistently bested a star-studded basketball squad headed by Mayor Richard Hickman.
The 13th annual Mayor's Prayers Game to benefit RISE Inc., an Angola-based skills development service for disabled people from Steuben and DeKalb counties, is scheduled for April 2. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. in the Angola High School gym. Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free, though donations will be accepted for the program.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Univertical are major sponsors this year. For details on how to support RISE, contact Aubrey Hunt, development coordinator at RISE.
The game squares off Hickman's team vs. local Special Olympians on the men's Special Olympics team, Rolling Thunder; the women's team, Lightning Bolts; and youth team, Fireflies.
"Everyone on this team has done Special Olympics this year," said Hunt. The team is bigger than in the past, allowing more different players to tap into the game.
Though it was announced Wednesday that Indiana Special Olympics events are canceled through March 31, Hunt said at this time the Mayor's Prayers game will go on as planned.
"Thankfully it's barely past the Special Olympics' suspension but I can imagine us following their lead if they extend it," said Hunt. "For right now we're monitoring the situation."
The game is a favorite annual event for RISE and the community. Announcers will be Jerry McDermid and Joe Hysong. The referees are Angola Fire Chief T.R. Hagerty and Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson.
A halftime performance by the RISE dance team will liven up the event along with a free-throw contest. RISE's Just Be creations — such as paintings by RISE clients, hand-made soaps and candles — will be on sale and there will be door prizes and other fun opportunities.
Last year, the game raised $10,000 for RISE, a record-breaking year, said Hunt.
Hickman's team includes Sanne VanRoessel, Farmers State Bank; Braden Nichols, Steuben County REMC; Amy Oberlin, The Herald Republican; Adam Tuttle, Angola High School basketball coaching staff; Ken Rowley, Covington Box and Packaging; Shane Christ, Satek Winery; Amanda Cope, Angola City Engineer; Denise Booth, RISE; Eric Trabert, Jacob Insurance Service; Becky Depp, Univertical; Trine's men's basketball players.
Special Olympians on the team, coached by Annie Torrey and Penny Burlew, include Joel Price, Jeff Rowe, Brandon Woodard, Jacob Knisely, Devin Wengerd, Paul Didier, Chase Butcher, Janna Zeeb, Alyssa Batton, AJ Grilly, Nolan Wiersman, Claude Walsh, Arica Howley, Brianna Torrez, Breanna Richter, Nicole Schieber, Molly Veldman, Jessica Dyer, Jennifer Arnold, Jody Parrish, Tori Tackett, Tina Bond, Dewayne Miller and Sam Fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.