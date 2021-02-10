ANGOLA — Planning for construction of an addition to the Steuben County Courthouse is taking a step back now that a new engineering firm is working on the project.
Steuben County Board of Commissioners President Wil Howard told members of the Steuben County Council on Tuesday that much work that had already been done by a previous consultant, Martin-Riley, will be redone.
“We’re starting over,” Councilman Jim Getz asked.
“We’re starting over,” Howard replied.
The engineering firm, RQAW, Fishers, will be interviewing all of the stakeholders in the judicial project — from judges to security and every point in between — to determine what the scope of the project should be. This step had been done by Martin-Riley.
“Do we have a budget outline for their engineering,” Councilman Dan Caruso asked.
Howard estimated the fee at around $250,000, but he admitted that wasn’t a firm figure.
On Wednesday, Howard said RQAW will be doing similar work to that which has been done by Martin-Riley, which helped determine the size and scope of a courthouse project.
In December the previous Board of Commissioners approved a contract with RQAW, something incoming Commissioner Ken Shelton asked not be done until he and Howard were seated in January. They joined incumbent Commissioner Lynne Liechty on the board.
For years, county officials have been working on coming up with a new judicial facility that will provide space that will meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, provide more space, improve safety and allow for better separation of parties in legal proceedings.
A committee of stakeholders in the project — judges, prosecutor’s office, probation, police and maintenance — met for years about the project. One proposal would have called for the closing of Gale Street, but that was rejected by Angola government. In a 2019 secret, straw poll, it was decided that the project be built on the current Steuben County Courtyard, or courthouse green as some refer to the space to the east of the historic Courthouse, which was built in 1868.
A variety of architectural and engineering firms had been invited to submit conceptual proposals for a new judicial facility that included plans for additions to the existing courthouse, stand alone facilities and one that would have added on to the south of the Steuben County Jail and Courthouse Annex.
Since the commissioners decided to move forward with a plan to add on a new court facility to the east of the historic building on the Public Square, judges have voiced their disapproval to the plan.
In August, the judges stated they would prefer a new, stand-alone courthouse be built in the county’s parking lots at the corner of East Gale and South Martha streets.
“We believe that our proposed location is in the best interests of our court system and Steuben County as a whole,” said a joint statement released in August to The Herald Republican by Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat and Superior Court Judge William Fee.
Nothing about the judges’ desires has been brought up in recent meetings late in 2020 and early this year.
Howard said the courtyard is still the planned location.
“They’re still locked into the courtyard,” he said.
Though a price tag has not been determined for the project, the Steuben County Council put a $12 million cap on it in August.
