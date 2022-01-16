KENDALLVILLE — Make no mistake. Fremont senior Carson McLatcher is a huge fan of the Impact Institute’s welding program.
“I enjoy every minute, every second of it every day,” the first-year welder said.
As a junior, he took the one-year criminal justice program offered at Impact, but said welding has always been a consideration.
“It’s one of those great trades you can have and you can go just about anywhere in the world,” McLatcher said. “You learn so much from your instructors, your classmates and just from welding yourself.
Unlike several of his classmates, he had never welded before. “I didn’t know anything about welding coming in here,” McLatcher said. Now, he’s leaning toward welding as a career path.
Impact Institute welding instructors Rex Rawles and Clay Moore know one thing: there’s a great need for welders.
Even with two classes and approximately 70 students in the program — they meet in morning and afternoon sessions on Dowling Street in Kendallville — there’s a need for more.
“There’s so much welding out there, we can never get it all done,” Rawles said. “We need more welders out there.”
Moore said McLatcher originally considered a health-related field this year, but after just a few days in that program, welding won out.
“He’s a great example,” Moore said. “He wanted to take the H.O.E. (health occupations education) program. He figured out maybe that wasn’t his deal on day two or day three of school this year, switched, came to us, and he’s just hit it out of the park.
“For a kid that possibly wanted to be in the medical field to switch and come to this and do what he’s done is awesome.
“I’d love to have had him for two years.”
Students who complete Impact’s welding program receive certifications that make them attractive to potential employers.
They receive instruction in flat, horizontal, vertical and overhead welding, Moore said. Students are introduced to arc, MIG, TIG, flux core, oxy fuel and plasma welding.
“It’s like taking a two-year long, on-the-job training program in those processes,” Rawles said.
Hunter Donley, a senior at Central Noble, was introduced to the Impact offerings during an eighth-grade field trip.
“I saw the welding program and immediately fell in love with it,” he said. “I’ve always liked welding.”
Donley said he has equal amounts of fun building and smashing cars for demolition derby events.
For about three years, he has welded bumpers and cages for vehicles that are about to meet a crushing fate.
“I’ve always liked building stuff in my barn. I had done some welding at home before I started this,” Donley said. “I liked it and I wanted to get better at it.”
For Westview senior Anthony Stevens, the appeal of welding was natural. His father was a welder, and through family friends, Stevens started welding while in seventh grade.
“When I came to high school, I heard of everyone going to Impact and I heard they had a welding program,” he said. “I went on a tour here and liked it.
“It’s a place I’d rather spend my time than school I guess.”
His first welding project was a rack for Topeka Graphics. Today, Stevens attends Impact in the morning, classes at Westview in the afternoon and after school, he goes to work for Topeka Graphics.
DeKalb junior Dylan Stuller finds calm in welding.
“In the moment, when your hood’s down, you’re welding and there’s sparks going everywhere, it’s peaceful.
“Even though sometimes the machinery is loud, you just have a moment to concentrate on your weld.
“It’s just a moment to yourself.”
Growing up around the farm and welding, his enthusiasm grew from an agricultural class that incorporated animals, engines and welding.
“I really liked (welding) and took a full welding ag class,” Stuller said. “We ended up touring this place and decided it was something I wanted to do.”
Moore and Rawles are graduates of Impact’s welding program themselves. They each have more than 20 years of work experience in the field.
Both have American Welding Society certifications and are certified instructors. The Impact Institute is an accredited training facility for AWS. Impact is one of two high school-level training facilities in the state.
Being able to give back to the program and train the next generation of welders was appealing, they said.
“It’s been awesome for me, going through the program and figuring out that I could provide for a family and make a living at it, and then come in and help kids do the same thing is awesome,” Moore explained.
“A lot of kids don’t know what they can do,” Rawles said. “A lot of kids don’t even know what welding is as a whole. They think it’s a dirty job, there’s a lot of heat and sparks, but welding is a whole lot more than that.”
The greatest reward is “taking kids that have no idea of anything they can do and now giving them an avenue to be successful,” he said.
“Kids who are really confused on what they want to do in life come in here, figure it out and that’s the path they end up taking,” Moore added.
Students can earn up to 21 college credits while having the opportunity to take two certification tests at no cost to them. The tests normally cost $450 each, Rawles said.
Students can also earn sizable scholarships to hone their skills in college. One student earned a full scholarship to a welding school in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Another earned more than $80,000 in scholarships.
If college isn’t in the cards, employment opportunities abound.
“We have a very high job placement rate,” Rawles said. “We have more jobs looking for our kids than we have kids coming out every year. … It’s crazy what opportunities are out there for the kids.”
