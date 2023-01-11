ANGOLA — It's possible that the Angola Common Council could end up with multiple women serving following the results of the 2023 election, even a possible majority.
As of Wednesday, there were four women who have filed for Common Council, with one contested race in the mix. So that means there are women running for three different districts.
The activity comes as three current council members aren't seeking reelection, or in the case of Councilman Dave Martin, he's vacating his District D seat to run for mayor.
Three women filed on the Republican ballot last week for open seats, including June Julien for District A, which is being vacated by Councilman Gary Crum; and Jennifer Sharkey and Leslie Schlottman for District C, which is being vacated by Democratic Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong.
The third seat that will have a woman running is District D, which has features LouAnn Homan, a Democrat.
Should at least two women win, it will be the first time in the history of the Angola that two were seated. Should three women win, it will be the first time that women would make up a majority of the council.
The only incumbents running so far are Dave Olson, D-District B and Jerry McDermid, R-At-large.
Julien is the executive director of the Steuben County Tourism Bureau. This will be her first run for office.
Sharkey is the former Steuben County Highway engineer. She was a delegate to the Indiana State Republican convention last year. She works for Purdue's Local Technical Assistance Program, consulting with local street and highway departments.
Schlottman is the executive director of Turning Point Homeless Shelter and serves on the board of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce, including its candidate forum committee last year. This is her first run for office.
Homan is a retired public school teacher who has served as an adjunct professor at Trine University and currently heads up the university's Drama Department. During the Gov. Evan Bayh administration, she served as the state story teller. She has made a number of unsuccessful runs for office. She also is a columnist for KPC Media.
Armstrong is the only woman on the council. Prior to her winning a seat in 2007, the only other woman to serve on the council was Debbie Hansen, who served one term, 1980-1983, representing District B.
In other filing news, Republican Linda Fulton has filed for reelection to the Fremont Town Council. There are three seats up for election in Fremont this cycle, with two having been filled in 2022.
