ANGOLA — The Steuben County Multipurpose Trail pedestrian bridge has reopened.
Steuben County Highway Superintendent Chip Porter announced it had reopened on Wednesday afternoon.
"The Steuben County Highway Department would like to announce the reopening of the pedestrian bridge along S.R. 127," Porter said in a news release.
In addition to the bridge being rebuilt after a tanker tried to drive over it in November, bollards have been added to each end of the structure to prevent vehicles from accessing it.
"Steuben County would also like to thank Gleave Construction for the quality repair to the pedestrian bridge," Porter said.
Gleave Construction, Fort Wayne, built the original bridge in 2019 when the trail project was completed and won the bid to rebuilt it.
Gleave finished their work ahead of schedule. It was supposed to be done by Friday.
The bridge has been out of commission since Nov. 17, 2021, after the ill-fated accident. The cost of reconstruction was bid at $61,420.
The tanker truck owned by Aulick Chemical Solutions, Nicholasville, Kentucky, ended up crushing the bridge and falling through to a wetland area underneath.
“He was following his GPS and that’s the way it took him,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said at the time.
Robert Birt, also of Nicholasville, Kentucky, was heading south on S.R. 127 as he was approaching the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District lift station near the Ramada Inn, which is just south of the bridge. The trail travels around the perimeter of the Ramada property.
Birt’s GPS directions that said his destination was on the right. He called another driver from Aulick, who said that was the way to proceed. It didn’t work.
The pedestrian bridge for the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail is just yards away from the drive to the sewer station, and you have to cross the trail to get to it. Both of which are on the right for those traveling south, but the bridge can only be accessed from the north by driving through the parking lot at Atsbury Water Solutions in addition to the trail.
Birt actually drove through the yard at Atsbury, in the 3900 block of S.R. 127, then squeezed his way onto the bridge before it collapsed under the weight of the truck.
About 60-70 feet of bridge was reconstructed. The pilings that were driven into the marshy soil had to be replaced and driven farther into the soil — about 14 feet.
While built using techniques similar to a typical backyard deck, it is much more stout in order to handle the traffic. It is framed at 12 inches on center — 16 inches is standard for composite decking. And the joists are double 2-by-10 inch treated dimension lumber.
