ANGOLA — Ruth Luebcke, a Crown Point, student at Trine University who will graduate with a bachelor's degree in management and a masters of business administration this spring, has been named the recipient of the Trine University Law Scholar Award from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The Trine University Law Scholar award is offered to one exceptional Trine student or alumnus each year in recognition of his or her outstanding undergraduate achievements and academic promise. The award includes a renewable half-tuition scholarship and a guaranteed experiential learning opportunity upon completion of 32 law school credit hours.
Using both her management degree and MBA, Luebcke hopes to study and work in corporate law.
At Trine, she has competed on the cross country and track and field teams, and has been involved in student government, the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, Women in Business and Blackstone Law Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.