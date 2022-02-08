INDIANAPOLIS — Kristen Azzue, a Trine University biology major from Waterloo, is one of 29 students named as "Realizing the Dream" recipients for 2021 by the Independent Colleges of Indiana.
Azzue is in Trine's pre-physician assistant track and hopes to become a physician assistant.
Made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the scholarship program annually recognizes first-generation college students from each of ICI's private, non-profit colleges and universities.
Students are selected for the $3,000 award for outstanding achievement during their freshman year as they successfully advance toward completing their bachelor's degrees.
To honor recipients, ICI created individual videos of each student describing what it means to them to be a first-generation college student and thanking the influential educator they have chosen to honor. Videos can be found at icindiana.org/rtd.
In the video, Azzue says the award will allow her to carry out her future goals. A member of Trine's acrobatics and tumbling team and the Gamma Phi Epsilon sorority, Azzue also says as the first in her family to attend college, "I'm paving a path for the rest of my family to come after me."
In addition to the students' scholarship awards, the influential educators also receive $1,000 in professional development grants.
Azzue honored Susan Zuber, her biology teacher (now retired) at DeKalb High School.
"She truly taught me so many amazing tips and I learned so much from her class," Azzue says in the video. "it taught be that I did want to pursue a degree in biology."
"Thanks to the continued support of Lilly Endowment, we get the opportunity to hear the inspiring stories of these first-generation students and the impact local educators have had on their drive to succeed academically," ICI President & CEO David W. Wantz said. "These scholarship awards will provide critical support for these young people who are dreaming of future success."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.