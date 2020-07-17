Monday, July 20
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, noon. Executive session, 11:30 a.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Budget meeting, 6 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and budget committee, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
* Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
