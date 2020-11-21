Four people arrested
by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Kadince Blair, 29, of the 1000 block of Highway 1148, Osom, Kentucky, arrested at Mill and Superior streets on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Robin K. Dewitt, 44, of the 100 block of Lane 220 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging felony auto theft and counterfeiting.
• Daniel W. Jenkins, 35, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested on North Wabash Avenue in Ashley on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• R. W. Weaver III, 38, of the 3000 block of KellyGreen Drive, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully inhaling toxic vapors.
