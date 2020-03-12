ANGOLA — Jeremy L. Combs and Matthew Drew, both of Angola, were arrested Sunday after allegedly nearly hitting an Indiana State Police trooper head-on as he patrolled Mill Street.
State Police Sgt. Matt Lazoff was patrolling Mill Street, a news release said, when he reported his vehicle was nearly struck head-on by an allegedly erratic driver in a Saturn sport-utility vehicle.
While pursuing the vehicle, Lazoff observed items being thrown from both driver and passenger side windows.
After they were pulled over, police found bags of alleged methamphetamine and paraphernalia along the road, says the news release.
Combs and Drew were taken into custody and transported to the Steuben County Jail.
Combs was initially charged with a Level 6 felony for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and operating with a controlled substance. The Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office filed a Level 4 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia on Tuesday.
Combs and Drew were arraigned Wednesday afternoon and remained in Steuben County Jail pending bail.
Drew also is facing a Level 4 felony for meth possession, punishable by up to 12 years in prison, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. He was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic battery. He has a laundry list of felony and misdemeanor charges in the Steuben County courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.