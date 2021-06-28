CROOKED LAKE — The legendary Captain's Cabin restaurant on the first basin of Crooked Lake has been razed and the wheels are in motion to convert the land to lake residential property.
On July 7, the Steuben County Plan Commission will hear two zone change proposals for the land, both seeking to take existing parcels to lake residential.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and is held in the Multipurpose Room of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Star Homes by Delagrange & Richhart Inc. has filed petitions to rezone three parcels from Local Business to Lake Residential and three other parcels from Manufactured Home to Lake Residential.
The Plan Commission will make a recommendation to the Steuben County Board of Commissioner, who will have final say over the zone change. The earliest this could occur would be July 19.
In April, owner Charles Brunson said the property was in the process of being sold when he closed the restaurant's doors for good. It was rumored at the time that Star Homes was the buyer.
The business has been owned by Charles, Sarah and Jason Brunson in whole or in part since January 1991. The Cabin, under the corporate name of Arlo Inc., has withstood a major fire and a significant bridge closure, but shares the same problem that plagues many businesses these days, and that’s the lack of workers.
“It’s been a pretty good run. We just simply ran out of help. It doesn’t matter how much you pay, you just can’t find anybody,” Charles Brunson said in April.
The closing and possible sale of the business has been speculated since December 2019 when zoning changes were sought to enable a variety of options for future use of the property.
That speculation grew this March when unauthorized information leaked that a pending closing was expected. That led to a large amount of speculation on social media, something that was disheartening to the Brunsons.
The Brunsons have owned the fine dining establishment for more than 30 years after purchasing it from Jim “Jungle Jim” Rivera, a former member of the Chicago White Sox.
In early December 2019, the Steuben County Plan Commission approved a favorable recommendation to vacate three lots in the Jewell’s Grove subdivision where the Cabin sits.
“All we were trying to do was give us more options down the road,” Charles Brunson said at the time.
If the property is sold for residential development, the land would have to be rezoned to Lake Residential from Local Business, the Plan Commission said in 2019.
After 30 years in business, Brunson said he has had many good times at the restaurant that’s never ventured from his fine dining tradition.
“We tried to hold the place to a higher standard,” he said.
Throughout it all, the restaurant developed a loyal clientele.
“We’ve had a lot of good people walk through these doors,” Brunson said. “We have had so many good people come through here.”
Brunson said he, Sarah and Jason might have stuck around for a few more years — until construction of the roundabout that’s going in at the intersection of C.R. 100N and C.R. 200W that will shut down the major road leading to Crooked Lake and the restaurant that sits on the first basin.
“If not for the workforce and a lack of growth we would have hung around for a couple years anyway,” he said. “We were still having fun with the place. It was an enjoyable place to work.”
The roundabout project, which is to be built in 2024, helped push the decision up a bit sooner. In 2015, when the C.R. 100N bridge over Interstate 69 was rebuilt, closing the road for months, it was devastating to the restaurant’s business, Brunson said. He anticipates the closing of the intersection, just a short distance from the I-69 bridge, would end up having the same effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.