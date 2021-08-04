ANGOLA — Steuben County officials are pressing forward with the construction of a new judicial center.
On Friday a special meeting will be held of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners to work on details with its project manager, RQAW, Fishers.
“We’re moving toward getting a judicial center built,” said Wil Howard, president of the commissioners.
On Monday, commissioners decided to hold the special meeting to work on contractual details with RQAW, an engineering consulting firm. The meeting will be held in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Part of the meeting will deal with finishing up survey work on the site of the proposed judicial center, which is at the southeast corner of property the county owns at the intersection of East South Street and South Martha Street.
“Essentially the area we chose to put the judicial center,” Howard said.
That land currently has a county parking lot and a couple houses. The county owns the entire block.
In addition, commissioners will work with RQAW officials to develop a judicial center steering committee. This group will meet with RQAW staff to determine the needs of the various offices that will use the facility.
Howard said it will be important to have clear channels of communication established throughout the process to ensure planning, construction and eventual operation of the building is a success.
With commissioners having decided to put the judicial center east of the Steuben Community Center and south of the Steuben County Jail and Courthouse Annex facilities, it appears planning for the new facility is set in motion.
The previous board of commissioners had decided to build the new judicial facility next to the existing, historic courthouse that’s on the Public Square. That came after years of planning. The existing courthouse opened in 1868.
While many stakeholders had voted in favor of the Public Square venue, the county’s two judicial officers, Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat and Superior Court Judge William Fee, did not.
The plan to put the facility in the courtyard green space was made by commissioners Jim Crowl, Lynne Liechty and Ron Smith.
After last year’s election, the make up of the board has changed, with Howard and Ken Shelton being new starting this year. Liechty, who was not on the ballot last election, is the only hold over from the previous board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.