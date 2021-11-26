In its ninth year, GivingTuesday was established as a way to provide for shared humanity and generosity through a single day of giving.
Giving can be in the form of making a stranger smile, helping a neighbor or anyone in need. Although it has since expanded as a year-long movement, many utilize GivingTuesday as a way to provide for local nonprofits as the Christmas giving season begins.
For the past four years, Steuben County Community Foundation has assisted area nonprofits in identifying their greatest for GivingTuesday by creating a wish list.
According to its website, “Last year, we heard stories of individuals who used these wish lists to donate toys and fund projects for nonprofits, delighted to see how they could make a difference. This year, we had 22 nonprofits participate.”
In DeKalb County, the community foundation held its annual GivingTuesday fundraiser from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19.
According to the Dekalb County Community Foundation, “We had 21 nonprofit organizations participating in this year’s event. The three organizations who raised the most money will each receive an unrestricted grant from the Community Foundation, however, only money donated specifically to the organizations’ endowment funds held here at the Foundation will be included in their final amounts fundraised.”
With only three hours remaining in its fundraiser in the late afternoon hours of Nov. 19, the foundation’s latest reported total was $56,411.59 raised by participating organizations.
LaGrange County Community Foundation believes, “all gifts, large or small, can have a lasting impact in LaGrange County. With that in mind, there are a number of ways to donate to The LaGrange County Community Foundation that are tax-deductible. All of them can create change for the better.”
In honor of its 30th Anniversary, the Community Foundation of Noble County’s Board of Directors approved six community-oriented proactive grants totaling $30,000 with each organization receiving $5,000.
According to its website, “the foundation’s current grantmaking priorities include education, childcare, and economic development.”
Also celebrating 30 years is the LaGrange County Community Foundation. During this celebration through the end of the year, the foundation “will match gifts one-for-one up to $30,000. You may donate up to $3,000 to our endowment funds, which support many different causes and passions."
Each foundation agrees that the most common means of giving is with a cash donation via cash, check or credit card, however, each also accepts donations from stocks and bonds, real estate, retirement assets and insurance.
These donations can be conducted online by visiting the: Steuben County Community Foundation— steubenfoundation.org, DeKalb County Community Foundation — www.cfdekalb.org, Community Foundation of Noble County—cfnoble.org and LaGrange County Community Foundation—lccf.net.
