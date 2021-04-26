ANGOLA — Steuben County soon could have a new highway engineer following action taken by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
During a special session, commissioners approved hiring “Candidate A” from their narrowed list of potential hires.
The name of the individual was not revealed because he or she has not formally accepted the position of engineer, which came available in February after former Engineer Jen Sharkey resigned to take a position with the Local Technical Assistance Program out of Purdue University.
“We had a nice response to our posting. We had a number of qualified candidates,” said Wil Howard, president of the commissioners.
Commissioners have been interviewing candidates privately for the past couple weeks in executive session, which is allowed under Indiana law. Final action must take place in an open session, which was the purpose of the Monday afternoon meeting.
The field of numerous candidates was narrowed to three finalists.
During Monday’s special meeting, Howard asked for a recommendation and Commissioner Lynne Liechty nominated Candidate A for the post. Candidate A received a unanimous 3-0 vote from the board.
Also approved was the salary of the individual, which was $95,000 a year. An offer to the person was supposed to take place sometime on Monday.
The county hasn’t been without an engineer since Sharkey’s departure. She has stayed on in a part-time basis to advise as needed. Officials approved a contract with Sharkey in March that will take her into early June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.