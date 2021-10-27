ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County's Board of Trustees will be holding a series of meetings in the coming days to deal with a variety of issues.
The meetings will include taking up matters related to collective bargaining and training for school board members.
The current board, which has been in place for this year and includes four veteran members and three new, will be undergoing a training session with a consultant.
A little used exception to the Indiana Open Door Law will allow an executive session, one that isn't open to the public, "to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials."
The board has just recently hired a new superintendent, Matthew Widenhoefer, after a protracted legal battle with the previous superintendent, Brent Wilson. That contract fight resulted in Wilson resigning as part of the lawsuit settlement that paid him approximately $900,000 to resign.
There also is an investigation ongoing by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office concerning a personnel issue that was initially investigated by the Angola Police Department and Indiana State Police. The work of detectives has been turned over to Prosecutor Jeremy Musser.
The executive session is going to be held Monday, Nov. 8, following the regular meeting of the board.
That regular meeting will also include a public hearing on the collective bargaining agreement between the MSD and classroom teachers. The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be held in the McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St.
On Monday, the board will also conduct a special meeting concerning the tentative contract agreement with teachers. That meeting also starts at 6 p.m. and will be held in the McCutchan Administrative Center.
The proposed contract can be viewed at the MSD website, msdsteuben.k12.in.us.
The special meeting on Monday and the regular meeting on Nov. 8 are both open to the public.
