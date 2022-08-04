ANGOLA — An overall national teacher shortage will moderately affect Steuben County in the coming school year, officials say.
Currently there are eight positions open with the county school corporations, and two out of four school districts — Fremont Community Schools and Hamilton Community Schools — do not have problems with staffing.
The district needing the most is the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County followed by Prairie Heights Schools.
“The state of Indiana has noticed that there is a huge teacher shortage, and a lot of teachers are just leaving the profession for whatever reason,” said MSD Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer.
Widenhoefer said his school district had five positions available in “a variety of the areas from our elementary, to the middle school, to the high school."
The current open vacancies at MSD, said Widenhoefer, are high school Spanish teacher, high school/middle school English language learner teacher, high school guidance counselor, elementary teacher and elementary STEAM teacher.
Widenhoefer said typically what the school would try to do is to absorb the functions of those teachers, and to reschedule kids, and put them in different classes, as well as to increase class sizes or to find a long-term substitute to continue the search for the needed teacher.
“It just depends on what opening we have, what the qualifications are, and what kinds of levels that we are talking about,” said Widenhoefer.
Prairie Heights Superintendent Jeff Reed said about a week before the start of the new school year that their schools still had three open positions — a high school science position, a high school math position and a temporary elementary position — to fill.
“There is definitely a shortage across the state. This is probably the hardest year we've had,” said Reed.
Teacher shortage is indeed felt not only at the local level, but also on the national and state levels. The Indiana Department of Education data shows that there are more than 2,000 open teaching positions in the state, and more than 3,000 job openings in education in general, and most of them are either for this upcoming school year or with an unspecified start date.
In an attempt to tackle the problem IDOE announced the Attract, Prepare, Retain Grant that makes a total of $5 million from the state’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to support the educator profession and opportunities to pursue careers in education, reads the announcement on the IDOE official website. The applications were accepted July through August 5th this year.
“Like most employers, Indiana’s schools are not immune from the challenges of today’s labor market,” said Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jennerin in a prepared statement.
Regional and national teacher shortage makes the staffing situation at two of Steuben County districts look even better. Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt said they had one position of an English teacher open, and they filled it about a week before the new school year started.
“After today we will have a full staff of teachers, and that’s a blessing, because I know lots of schools don’t have that, and they are looking for teachers,” said Stitt.
Stitt, however, noted another staffing problem that their school corporation, as “a lot of schools not only in the state area, but in the nation” experiences — a lack of bus drivers.
Stitt said Fremont has nine drivers, and although they changed some school bus routes but they “could still use a couple more” drivers.
“Our issue, we are just looking for the bus drivers,” said Stitt.
Hamilton Superintendent Anthony Cassel said before the beginning of the new school year they managed to fill in two vacancies for elementary school teachers.
“We are full; I don’t think we’ve lost any teachers this year, and we actually added, so it’s been good,” said Cassel.
