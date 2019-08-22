Check deception case continues four years later
ANGOLA — Robert D. Taylor Jr., 45, of the 100 block of East Southern Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday on a Steuben County warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
A case was filed against Taylor in 2015 alleging misdemeanor check deception. He was arraigned in 2015 then a warrant was issued. The warrant was renewed in October 2015 and again this May. Taylor was arrested May 2 and a hearing was conducted.
A pretrial conference was set for June 28 before Magistrate Randy Coffey. Taylor failed to appear.
He was arrested on a warrant Wednesday and lodged in the Steuben County Jail. A hearing was conducted in Steuben Magistrate Court Thursday; public defender Jeff Wible was appointed and a Sept. 13 pretrial conference was set in the Magistrate Court.
Coffey ordered that Taylor be held in Steuben County Jail without bail.
