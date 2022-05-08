While some food pantries in northeast Indiana continuing to serve fewer people than in past years, the numbers are starting to tick up, at the same time that food prices are rising due to inflation and other factors.
The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest single factor that caused numbers to drop at food pantries throughout the region, but at least one food pantry noted supply chain issues can affect what is available on a given day.
“It is extremely important for people to support their local food pantry,” said Angie Kidd of Common Grace food pantry in Kendallville. “Call the food pantry in your area and ask them what they need and support locally.”
Noble County is “incredibly giving,” she stated.
An easy way to support your local food pantry is through the National Association of Letter Carriers food drive.
The food drive takes place this Saturday, May 14. Many post offices in the area participate by collecting donations. Call your post office to find out if they are participating in the food drive this year.
At least one leader of an area food pantry is concerned that a combination of rising food prices at the grocery store, coupled with reduction of food programs, will eventually lead to more people at the pantry.
“I think we’re going to see more of that (impact),” said Shirley Johnson of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program/Catholic Charities food pantry in Auburn.
“If the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) goes less, we’re going to see more people coming in. They’re still getting a lot of food from the Farm Wagon, from food stamps, those kinds of places.
“At this very moment, we’re seeing just about the same thing that we saw during the pandemic,” she said. “Once people got out, then the numbers went back up. They’ve leveled off, but as less and less financial assistance becomes available for the higher prices, you’re going to see more people coming in.”
In all of 2021, the food pantry served 1,720 people, according to information provided by Aaron Roberts, north region associate director. From Jan. 1 through April 30 of this year, the food pantry has served 1,023 individuals.
Emergency amount of food, not month’s worth
The food pantry, located in the Retired Senior Volunteer Program building on West 5th Street in Auburn, is open at different hours three times each week to accommodate people who work first, second or third shift, Shirley Johnson explained. Hours are 4-6 p.m. each Monday, except holidays, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Visitors are welcome once a month, she said. “It’s an emergency amount of food. It’s not like a month’s worth of groceries,” Johnson explained. The food pantry has the biggest capacity of deep freezes and refrigerators in DeKalb County.
When COVID hit in 2020, the food pantry shifted to a drive-through operation, a practice that continues to this day. “A lot of the clients like that so we still do that,” she said.
While most food pantries accept and rely on food and monetary donations from the community, others, such as the Butler Community Food Pantry, also turn to Community Harvest Food Bank to buy their food.
“Even getting stuff there, prices have gone up,” said Melinda Ebers, who leads the Butler Community Food Pantry.
“It really does impact, especially with donations. We still are getting donations but my fear is we’re not going to get as much.”
Ebers has noticed that donations have decreased the past few months. “I’m wondering if it’s because of the cost of everything going up.
“Every month, we’re been getting more new people coming to the food pantry. When I knew things were on the rise, I kind of figured our numbers were going to be affected by that too,” she said. “It didn’t surprise me.”
Fortunately, while food prices have increased — sometimes double previous prices — Ebers said the pantry continues to make sure the people it serves don’t go without.
“I really have to watch the prices of things because it adds up quickly,” she said. “At Community Harvest, you’re buying things in bulk. Going to the grocery store, I’m seeing it too.”
Serves 68 families
Open the last Wednesday of each month, the food pantry served 68 families at its April 27 distribution. While peak times are typically around the holiday season, that was a high figure for the time of year.
“We had 10 new families and that’s a big jump,” she said. “With the prices of food and everything, food pantries are essential.”
Seven major food pantries and some church-based pantries serve Noble County residents.
Leaders of the larger pantries meet monthly to work together and share information, Kidd explained. In addition to Common Grace, the larger pantries serve residents in the Avilla, Central Noble, LaOtto, Rome City, West Noble and Wolf Lake areas.
“We really watch the trends,” Kidd stated. “We don’t just want to look at right now. We wanted to look at what happened in 2020, 2021, so we have a trend and not just a snapshot.
“Our numbers are going up,” she said. “Most of us are seeing 2-5 more families a week than we did last month. It’s definitely ticking up.”
At the same time, Noble County food pantries “are not back to the numbers we saw pre-COVID,” Kidd noted.
Numbers dropping
For example, Common Grace served 142 households in April 2019. In April 2021, the food pantry served 52 households and 88 last month.
Quarantines and ages of the population served were major reasons in the drop. “In 2020 and 2021, we had almost no people coming,” Kidd said. “We didn’t have people getting out. Many of us have a lot of seniors who really weren’t getting out.
“We were way down in 2020 all across Noble County.”
Kidd said another factor that led to a decline were the special assistance programs that helped people buy groceries instead of going to the food pantry.
“Those emergency programs are stopping,” she said. “Now, we have this inflation and that’s cutting into people who live on a fixed income, which is the majority of who we see.
“I don’t know that we’ll make it back to 2019 numbers unless the economy keeps going south. We’re still running pretty low compared to that time.”
Common Grace is open Wednesday and Friday afternoons to serve patrons. Most of the other larger pantries in Noble County are open once a week.
Change is often the only constant, and food pantries have found creative ways to adapt to those changes.
“We’ve always had to make adjustments with fruits, vegetables, fresh produce, meats and proteins that are available because the supply chain has affected a lot,” Johnson said. “You’re constantly making adjustments.”
“Every day is an adjustment because you don’t know how many people you’re going to have,. You don’t know what you’re going to have,” she added.
“You have to go by what you have, what they will eat and what you can get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.