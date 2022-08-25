ANGOLA — The Trine University Board of Trustees recently elected Mark Music, president and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage, to its membership.
"Mark brings a proven record of success as a business professional to the Trine University Board of Trustees, as well as experience in guiding this region's economic development," said Rick L. James, chairman of the Trine University Board of Trustees. "His insight and expertise will be invaluable as Trine University continues to grow and develop programs that meet the needs of regional industry as well as our students."
"Trine University already plays a huge role in the education and economic development of northeast Indiana. Its impact will continue to grow as the university adds new academic programs and develops its Trine University Fort Wayne campus," Music said. "I'm proud to play a role in this growth and look forward to the future of Trine University and northeast Indiana."
Since arriving at Ruoff in 2007, Music has led the company's growth from 18 employees to nearly 1,000, and one location in Fort Wayne to 74 lending centers.
He was named the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in the Financial Services category in 2017, and has been honored by INC 17 times as CEO of three different companies, including a current streak of 10 consecutive years for Ruoff Mortgage.
"Mark has been recognized for streamlining operations, improving his company's customer service and leading Ruoff to its current place as one of the top mortgage companies in the Midwest," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. "We are excited to see the new ideas and contributions he will bring to Trine University's Board of Trustees."
In addition to his role at Ruoff, Music is founder and owner of Accucomp LLC and Centurion Land Title, Inc., both located in Fort Wayne. He is also principal owner of the Fort Wayne Football Club.
He serves as a governing board member for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and a member of the Board of Directors for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. He also serves as treasurer for the Board of Directors for The Shepherd's House, a transitional living center serving veterans.
