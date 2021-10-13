ANGOLA — Through a new agreement, Blue Jacket will provide clients and employees with the chance to begin their path toward a Trine University degree, giving them even greater opportunities in the job market.
Blue Jacket is a Fort Wayne-based organization that helps those facing barriers to employment find work through its two-week Career Academy, focusing on the soft skills and important elements of the process that are necessary to not only get a job, but maintain a career.
“For 15 years, Blue Jacket has been committed to helping those who have difficulties to obtain and maintain meaningful employment, said Tony Hudson, Blue Jacket’s executive director and founder. “While the philosophy of our training remains the same, we continuously work toward ways to improve how we go about offering pathways to affordable higher education, and this is an exciting addition to our services.”
Through this new agreement, Trine will evaluate courses taken by graduates of Blue Jacket’s program and provide a certificate of completion. That certificate entitles students to up to 90 credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree program through TrineOnline. This means fewer classes and less cost needed to complete a degree.
Trine University graduates also receive lifetime access to services from the university’s Career Center. The university boasts a more than 99% employment rate for its graduates.
“For more than 135 years, a Trine University degree has helped many hard-working students achieve their dream of a better life, from World War II soldiers who attended on the G.I. Bill to scores of international and first-generation students,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. “We are pleased to partner with Blue Jacket in providing this avenue for its clients and employees to achieve a college education and all the opportunities it affords.”
In addition to course credit, Trine will provide Blue Jacket employees and clients with dedicated support in obtaining access to available educational grants and scholarships, reducing some tuition expenses altogether. Blue Jacket also will receive added support to ensure clients who take coursework at Trine are utilizing all available academic and financial aid services, including 24/7 tutoring, which is available to all TrineOnline students.
Students can apply free to Trine and choose from more than 45 courses using open education resources, which eliminates textbook and materials costs.
Blue Jacket’s mission is to provide training and opportunities to anyone with a barrier who is striving to earn gainful employment. The organization provides graduates with employment through Blue Jacket staffing, along with in-house transitional job opportunities through its cleaning services, clothing store, Fantasy of Lights events and more.
Blue Jacket envisions that anyone with a barrier to employment will be restored with hope and provided capacity to obtain and retain employment because of the organization’s vast network and resources of support.
For more information on educational partnership opportunities with Trine University, visit trine.edu/online/partnerships.
