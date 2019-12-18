INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Builders Association honored Jeff Deahl, Lake James, as a Senior Life Director during its December board of directors meeting at Embassy Suites in Noblesville.
Members must attend 60 meetings or more to be awarded this esteemed position, and are presented with a Senior Life Director blazer when they reach this benchmark.
“Our Senior Life Directors are the natural leaders of our association,” said Rick Wajda, IBA chief executive officer. “They have been a constant presence at our meetings and have a thorough understanding of the association. Jeff is a welcome and well-deserving addition to our Senior Life Directors, and I thank him for his dedication to IBA.”
Deahl is the president of Four Seasons Design and Remodeling in Angola, and has worked in the housing industry for 35 years. He served as his local builders association president in 2001, 2013 and 2014, was named contractor of the year in 1988, 1990 and 1996.
He serves as a board member for the Angola Chamber of Commerce and is a certified green professional and lead renovator. Deahl writes a regular column in this newspaper's Homes to Own section that publishes on Sunday.
The Indiana Builders Association is a statewide trade organization representing Indiana’s home building, remodeling and light commercial construction industry. Established in 1952, IBA has 23 local affiliates and nearly 3,000 member companies across Indiana. IBA, along with its affiliates, are associated with the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, D.C. The organization works to educate its members, the general public, elected officials and regulatory bodies to maintain and develop workable and affordable regulations and laws that enable the citizens of Indiana to own a home. More information can be found at buildindiana.org.
