Police arrest five
people on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and booked in the Steuben County Jail.
• Charles L. Boocher Jr., 40, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Alexander A. Bovee, 22, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Jammie L. Broughton, 30, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested at Williams and Randolph streets on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Stacey L. Clark, 49, of the 2000 block of S.R. 127, arrested on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Isaac R. Stinemetz, 22, of the 800 block of Palisades Court, Greenwood, arrested on a warrant alleging felony counterfeiting.
