Police arrest five

people on Monday

ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and booked in the Steuben County Jail.

• Charles L. Boocher Jr., 40, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.

• Alexander A. Bovee, 22, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.

• Jammie L. Broughton, 30, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested at Williams and Randolph streets on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.

• Stacey L. Clark, 49, of the 2000 block of S.R. 127, arrested on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor contempt of court.

• Isaac R. Stinemetz, 22, of the 800 block of Palisades Court, Greenwood, arrested on a warrant alleging felony counterfeiting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.