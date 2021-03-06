ANGOLA — Steuben County’s major political parties reorganized on Saturday and will see some of the same and some change.
Rick Michael was reelected chairman of the Republican Party in a reorganization meeting held Saturday morning.Karen Shelton, former secretary of the party, was elected vice chair. She replaced eight-year veteran Mary Martin. Eric Prall was elected secretary and retaining his treasurer slot was Ryan Herbert.
“I am humbled and honored to serve the Steuben County Republican Party and look forward to working with our new Central Committee members, Michael said. “I would like to thank Mary Martin for her eight years of service to the party and look forward to her continued support.”
This will be Michael’s third term as chairman.
On the Democratic side, Judy Rowe returns to the slot of chair after a one presidential cycle hiatus. The political parties in Indiana reorganize after each presidential election cycle.
The rest of the lineup for the Democratic Party, which also reorganized Saturday morning, includes Mike Travis as vice chair, Susan MacFadyen as secretary and Karime Masson as treasurer.
“I never thought I would be back here doing this. It was totally unexpected that I am resuming this role but it is a different moment in time and I’m excited about what’s to come,” Rowe said. “I’ve got a great slate of officers and a lot of new energy.”
Rowe said she was motivated by the work of the presidential campaign of now-President Joe Biden that she said brought many moderate Republicans to the Democratic fold locally. She said she hopes to build on that with the upcoming 2022 elections and beyond.
“There’s a realignment going on and we’re on the edge of it and it could be good,” Rowe said.
