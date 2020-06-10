Storms packing winds up to 90 mph rolled through northeast Indiana, toppling trees and tossing semi-tractor-trailer rigs like Match Box toys Wednesday afternoon.
At about 2 p.m. there were scanner reports of tornadoes in LaGrange County, including in an area near C.R. 475E at S.R. 120, near Brighton, but those were not confirmed by the National Weather Service.
Instead, very intense straight-line winds are responsible for much of the damage from a first line of storms that ripped through northeast Indiana, from Whitley County and well into Michigan. At about 6 p.m. Wednesday the storm had been expected to travel with similar intensity into Canada, said Todd Holsten, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana.
Little was left untouched in the eastern half of LaGrange, which appears to have taken the brunt of the storm.
“There was high intensity, straight-line wind up there,” Holsten said. “The damage was widespread, extensive.”
The storm tossed cars off the Indiana Toll Road, ripped roofs off of houses and barns, ripped up any vegetation it hit and will leave a mess to cleanup for quite some time, Holsten said.
The storm forced the closing of U.S. 20 near C.R. 200E in LaGrange County after two semis were blown over, their drivers said.
Two semis, one eastbound and the other westbound, had stopped for the oncoming storm due to its intensity. The westbound truck was flipped into the ditch on the north side of the road while the eastbound rig was blown sideways into the highway then flipped on its side, blocking highway.
The westbound driver, an unnamed Ukrainian, said he’d never seen anything like this storm.
There also was a report of a westbound semi getting blown off the Indiana Toll Road and into the north ditch of the highway near mile marker 128, which is about two miles east of the Ernie Pyle Travel Plaza.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for much of the area, but particularly LaGrange and Steuben counties.
“There was a large wind field there, with wind up to 90 mph,” Holsten said. The wind field reached up to about 600-700 feet into the air but was strong enough, he said, to bring the high wind speeds to ground level.
At one point, there it was difficult traveling anywhere in the east half of LaGrange County because of downed tree debris. One sheriff’s deputy said most of the east side of the county was impassable.
Much of the early damage appeared to hit in LaGrange, with high winds and large hail. There was also significant damage in Steuben County and Whitley County, officials said.
A second warning for Steuben County was calling for wind gusts of up to 70 mph.
In Angola, power was out on the north end of town, forcing police officers to direct traffic at the major lighted intersections. The officers were out directing traffic in the height of the storm in a driving rain.
Trees were downed on S.R. 727 — the state highway that carries Pokagon State Park’s traffic — just west of the Pokagon gatehouse, blocking traffic for a short time.
Power outages were widespread throughout northeast Indiana. Between Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and Steuben County REMC, there were a combined 4,630 customers without power. Steuben REMC reported 2,788 customers without power, which represents about 29% of its service area.
Other significant outages were experienced in LaGrange (1,625), Rome City (1,068), Wolcottville (550), Howe (275) and Brimfield (227), all of which were reported by NIPSCO.
Randy Brown, emergency management director for Steuben County, said there were numerous trees downed, as well as power lines throughout the county, but mainly on the west side.
A pontoon boat on a lift was flipped over, including the lift, landing on its top in the lake, Brown said.
Indiana Michigan Power reported an outage affecting 736 customers in and around Butler.
Patrick Redmond and Jeff Jones contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.