Two Indiana State Troopers made two different traffic stops Tuesday on the Indiana Toll Road that resulted in more than 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana being located, with the first stop being in Steuben County.
Just after midnight Trooper Benjamin Walker stopped a 2011 Chevrolet driven by Ryan Michele Bartlett, 37, of Paw Paw, Michigan, for an equipment violation as it traveled westbound on the Toll Road, near the 151 mile marker.
While talking to Bartlett, Walker reportedly smelled the odor of raw marijuana. A subsequent search of the Chevrolet revealed more than 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, several vape pen cartridges containing suspected THC oil, and suspected marijuana wax.
Bartlett was arrested for possession of marijuana and cited for having an expired driver license.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, Kevin Cutrer, 58, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Bartlett and Cutrer were lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
Around 10:40 a.m., Trooper Keith Doyle stopped a 1997 Nissan for several moving violations as it traveled eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road, near the 84 mile marker, in St. Joseph County.
A search of the Nissan resulted in the seizure of just over 1 pound of marijuana and paraphernalia. The driver, Troy Kidwell, 38, of Grants Pass, Oregon, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia and cited for driving while suspended.
Kidwell was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.