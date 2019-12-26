Several arrested by area law enforcement
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday through Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Christian Castro, 23, of the 1000 block of Williamsburg Drive, Waukegan, Illinois, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a felony charge of invasion of privacy.
• Gabriella E. Cope, 26, of the 600 block of South C.R. 360W, arrested in Hudson on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Cesar A. Esparza-Hernandz, 24, of the 200 block of East Clinton Street, Burr Oak, Michigan, arrested in the 6000 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Miguel A. Garcia-Chica, 29, address unknown, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• James E. Gresham III, 28, of the 3000 block of North S.R. 127, arrested on Lane 100 Lake Charles East on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Tyler L. Kimpel, 24, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 500S, arrested in the county on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Sebastian J. Lopez-Pineros, 26, of Chicago, Illinois, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Willie J. Lowe, 52, of the 600 block of Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, Connecticut, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Justin T. Newland, 24, of the 800 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested in the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Brice A. Teachout, 33, of the 500 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Anthony P. Wilcox, 30, of the 300 block of South Superior Street, arrested on a felony charge of contempt of court.
• Alice N. Woodard, 37, of the 700 block of North Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
