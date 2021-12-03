GARRETT — Artist Fred Doloresco will be offering a painting demonstration at the Garrett Museum of Art Sunday from 2-3:30 p.m. He will discuss composition, values, mixing color, edges, how to paint skies, backlit subjects, the anatomy of snow and plein air painting.
Doloresco will be doing a painting right before the audience. This event is free and open to the public, with all ages welcome to attend.
His exhibit, “Chasing the Light” featuring his impressionist oil paintings continues through Dec. 19 at the museum, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Museum hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 4-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Other hours are by appointment. Call 704-5400, or visit garrettmuseumofart.org, @_gmoa or Garrett Museum of Art on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.