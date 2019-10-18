Today
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 2 p.m. Special meeting.
Monday, Oct. 21
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 10 a.m. Executive session.
• Fremont Community Schools, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m. Executive session, 5:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Commissioners and Steuben County Cemetery Board, Carter Cemetery, 6001 S. C.R. 100E, Pleasant Lake, 6:30 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, Brushy Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Board, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4 p.m. Executive session.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
• Steuben County Council on Aging, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
