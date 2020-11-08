Auburn cancels annual downtown Christmas parade
AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association announced Thursday that its annual Christmas Parade has been canceled due to health and safety concerns relating to COVID-19.
“No one is more disappointed than I and the rest of the business owners to have to make this decision,” said Mike Littlejohn, the association’s president.
“With the growing numbers in the state and county, it doesn’t seem appropriate to have an event that draws 1,500-2,000 people downtown in a tight area, even though it is outside,” he said.
The annual event typically takes place on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and has been in existence since the 1940s. It was changed to an evening parade in 2003.
Fountain escapes serious damage from vandalism
AUBURN — Staff members at Eckhart Public Library spent Wednesday dealing with the effects of vandalism to its historic fountain.
Sunday around 1:15 a.m., three juveniles dumped soap or detergent into the fountain, causing its basins to fill with suds. Police still are looking for the vandals, who were captured on security video.
“We got really lucky, and we’re not going to have a lot of … mechanical damage. We’re going to have a lot of cleanup involved. It’s just going to be a very labor-intensive cleanup,” said Dan Braun, maintenance and safety specialist for the library.
Braun expects the water system’s electronic valves will need to be cleansed of soap residue, “and there’s good chance we’ll have to touch up some paint in the spring,” he said.
Republicans dominate DeKalb’s contested races
AUBURN — Republicans won by wide margins in the only two partisan races that were contested in Tuesday’s local election.
Ben Smaltz won re-election to the District 52 state representative seat with a 74% majority, and Todd Sanderson won his first term as a DeKalb County commissioner for the Northeast District with 69% of the votes. Both are Auburn residents.
As the only candidate for a county government office who had an opponent, Sanderson collected 13,055 votes to 5,846 for Democrat Kevin Heller, who was trying to become the first Democratic commissioner since Tim Heffley won in 1992.
Smaltz won his fifth term in the Indiana House of Representatives by a comfortable margin in a rematch with Democrat Martha Lemert, an attorney from Huntertown.
Smaltz was re-elected in District 52 with 14,392 votes to 4,092 for Lemert and 788 for Libertarian Morgan Rigg of Butler. The count in Steuben County was Smaltz 1,199, Lemert 359 and Rigg 49. Adding in Allen County produced a final result of Smaltz 20,480, Lemert 6,330 and Rigg 1.016.
Waterloo man suspected of killing wife after arguing
WATERLOO — A DeKalb County man is accused of murdering his wife by strangling her in a Waterloo house Saturday.
Police found Lisa Heiser of Waterloo dead inside a home in the 500 block of Meadows Lane on Saturday afternoon.
Joseph Traster, 55, is being held on a murder charge at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn. Traster allegedly told police that Heiser was his wife and that she had asked him for a divorce earlier Saturday.
According to a police affidavit filed by DeKalb County Police Detective Brady Thomas, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Meadows Lane in reference to a welfare check on Heiser, because Traster had told a family member he may have killed her.
Traster later told police that he and Heiser had an argument and she was dead.
State to appeal Steuben ruling on revenge porn
ANGOLA — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has filed a notice to appeal a Steuben County criminal case that was dismissed because a local court ruled Indiana’s revenge pornography law was unconstitutional.
The case stems from an incident in March when a Trine University student allegedly took a video of an intimate act between himself and another Trine student at a fraternity house, then showed the video to others.
The student, Conner Katz, 21, of Coldwater, Michigan, was charged in March with distribution of an intimate image, but the Class A misdemeanor case was dismissed Oct. 2 by Magistrate Randy Coffey in Steuben Circuit Court on grounds that Indiana’s revenge porn law violated U.S. and Indiana constitutional rights to free speech.
The incident is also the subject of a civil lawsuit filed in Steuben Circuit Court in which the woman depicted in the video alleges to have had her reputation damaged by distribution of the video.
Incumbents lose seats in school board elections
ALBION — Two incumbent school board members were defeated handily by challengers Tuesday, and area school districts will see several new faces on boards come January.
No incumbents won contested races for school board across four districts in Noble and LaGrange counties.
East Noble will get three new faces on its board as all three incumbents lost, although two had resigned before Election Day. The only remaining member on the ballot, Dan Beall of Rome City, lost to newcomer Brad Anderson.
In a three-way race for East Noble’s Swan Township seat, Scott Truelove topped Lisa LeRoy and incumbent Kara Hand, who had resigned ahead of the election.
In East Noble’s at-large race, longtime East Noble teacher and principal Dave Pine was selected over Denise Holbrook, who also had resigned prior to the election.
In LaGrange County, challenger Tim Helmuth upended incumbent Jim Miller to take over the Eden Township seat on the Westview board.
In the only partisan local government contest in the two counties, it was a Republican sweep for LaGrange County Council’s three at-large seats. Jeff Brill, Michael Strawser and Steve McKowen were the top three vote-getters.
Voters picked Jessica Holbrook for the Lakeland school board District 5 seat, which was open after the incumbent chose not to run again.
Steuben voters choose two new school trustees
ANGOLA — Steuben County voters elected two new school board members and retained two incumbents on the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees.
Rebecca Maggart begins her service immediately in District 2, replacing Marilyn McCormick, who resigned recently.
Board President Cory Archbold, at-large, and past president LeAnn Boots, District 3, begin second terms in January. Both won by landslides.
In District 3, retired MSD administrator Mark Ridenour will replace incumbent Case Gilbert.
Voters return Snyder to Steuben coroner’s office
ANGOLA — After an almost eight-year hiatus, Rodney Snyder again will hold the title of Steuben County coroner, securing an election win Tuesday over Democrat challenger Dr. Harle Lauren Vogel.
Snyder won the election with 75.5% of the vote. He currently is finishing out the last few months of former coroner Bill Harter’s term, as Harter chose to leave the office earlier this year after being promoted to assistant fire chief at the Angola Fire Department.
Harter began his first term in 2013. Snyder had held the office for the eight years prior.
Indiana law says the county coroner serves a term of four years and may not serve more than eight years in any 12-year period, so Snyder had to take at least one term off before running for the office again.
Zent wins fifth term as state representative
ANGOLA — State Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola, won a fifth term in office Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Michael Stephenson, Democrat, a second time in back-to-back races.
Zent won a commanding victory with a 77% to 23% margin.
Perhaps one of Zent’s most notable bills in his career was to have U.S. Highway 20 named the Medal of Honor Memorial Highway across Indiana this year. It is part of a national movement for the highway that runs coast to coast. A ceremony dedicating the highway in Indiana was held on Oct. 9 in Angola with many dignitaries from across Indiana and the U.S. attending.
In his time at the Statehouse, Zent has become known for legislation benefiting veterans and issues related to health care. Zent is a retired endodontist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.