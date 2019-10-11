ANGOLA — Clear Lake resident Delores Howarth will share a sampling of her family’s compendium on one-room schoolhouses Wednesday at the Cline House Musuem, 313 E. Maumee St., at 7 p.m.
Her late husband, Bill, a member of the Steuben County Preservation Council, started researching the county’s one-room schoolhouses in the mid-1990s. Bill died in 2004.
“After retirement from DeKalb Eastern in 2014, I started organizing his materials. In 2016, I presented a set of 12 binders — one for each township — to the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County,” said Delores.
They are available in the second-floor research department.
Delores said she chose the binder style to encourage further community research. The records are also available in a digital format.
“This way it’s in the library. You can add to it,” said Delores. “It’s a resource.”
There were more than 90 one-room schoolhouses in Steuben County.
“I have narrowed this presentation down to just the four townships that now make up the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County,” said Delores. They are Pleasant, Scott, Steuben and York townships.
Called “Bells and Slates,” the Howarths’ compilation is a living historical sketch of the days gone by. It was assembled through countless interviews, pouring through history books and collecting old photos.
“It’s an ongoing project,” said Delores. “If you have any photos of one-room schoolhouses, bring them to the meeting.”
The talk on Wednesday at the Cline Museum is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.