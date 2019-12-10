FREMONT — Starting Jan. 1, residents of Fremont will no longer have curbside recycling service.
Town Council President Steve Brown said the decision came about largely because of the increase in cost that would have to be passed down to the residents of the town.
“Cost is a big factor and we’d have to pass it onto the residents,” Brown said. “I know a lot don’t have the extra money.”
When the contract came up to bid earlier this fall, Brown said a representative from Republic Services, which is the company Fremont contracts trash and recycling pick up with, told the council that 50% of the items picked up on recycling day are ending up in a landfill anyway for one reason or another.
“I hate to see it go, but I don’t feel its right to charge our people more money for it to be going to a landfill anyway,” he said.
As it is, residents will still see a slight increase in 2020 to their utility bill, as the cost for trash still went up $3.10 per household. Service will continue to be provided by Republic, as they received the contract for trash only service.
Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons said the trash portion of the utility bill, per household, will go up to $13.10 a month.
Brown said to keep curbside recycling, residents would have seen an even greater increase in their bill. While he didn’t have the exact number in front of him, he said it was more than $6 per household instead of the $3.10 it will increase per household for trash only collection.
“I would love to still have it,” he said. “I’m not giving up and hope to find someone to do recycling, but a lot of companies won’t do it.”
Many companies are charging more for recycling or don’t collect it all together because, according to Brown, they’re not able to make money on the service.
Fremont residents will still be able to take their recyclables to dumpsters provided by the Northeast Solid Waste Management District. Those dumpsters are located at the street department building, 401 W. Albion St.
“We will still have the drop off at the street department so people can take recycling there,” Brown said. “That’s the next best option.”
Brown said he believes people that genuinely want to recycle will take their items to the drop off site.
