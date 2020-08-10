ORLAND — A fire at Chubby’s Fish and Steak, 9482 W. S.R. 120, that happened Saturday was deemed accidental in nature.
Crews from the Orland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. Saturday. Due to the size and location of the structure, Fremont Fire Department was called for a full response and a crew from Bronson, Michigan, Fire Department was called for a ladder truck.
A media release sent from the Orland Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started on the outside of the front of the of the building and was determined accidental, and not electrical related.
It was quickly extinguished, however fire crews stayed on the scene for more than 1 1/2 hours to evacuate smoke from the basement and assist with cleanup outside the structure.
There were no injuries and there is no estimate of damage available. Also assisting at the scene were the Orland Town Marshal, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
An update on the Chubby’s Facebook page says the restaurant will be closed until further notice due to the fire.
Chubby’s is owned by Kevin and Kellie Kain.
