ANGOLA — Music, drink and good food will greet guests at the 14th annual Rise to the Occasion.
Held at the Trine University Athletic and Recreation Center on the Angola campus, the event has always drawn a huge crowd and a variety of top vendors from throughout the area.
This year's event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, 6-10 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and sponsorship and bulk ticket packages are available.
It supports RISE, which provides skills training for disabled adults throughout northeastern Indiana.
One of the staples of the event is a high-stakes silent auction. This year's big-ticket items include trips to Ireland and Rome, a Caribbean cruise and a sports getaway. In addition, a trip to Napa Valley will be raffled with tickets for sale through RISE's Facebook page prior to the event.
RISE to the Occasion features the "tastes, sights and sounds of the lakes."
The approximately 25 vendors include Satek Winery, 6 Autumns restaurant and local entrepreneurs.
The music acts include Los Lemons, a band that started in Angola and continues playing at venues in Fort Wayne and across the region. The three-man band is made up of Victor Gomez, Wade Dunn and Kodi Christopher.
"I'm excited to have them," said Aubrey Hunt, development coordinator at RISE.
Also performing are Jim Weber, Allie Ryan and Josh Ayres, who frequent local establishments with fresh takes on old favorites as well as some original pieces.
In between the music, guests will learn about RISE and what it does in the community.
It costs about $40 a day per client for RISE to provide services, transportation and training. Much of the cost is funded by Medicare, but the nonprofit RISE still needs local support to continue to thrive and fulfill its mission.
RISE partners with families and individuals facing economic, physical and developmental challenges by providing personalized services and advocacy for independence, quality of life and hope. Services include job placement and coaching, pre-vocational training, continued education, adult day activities, residential support, respite care and wellness coordination.
The staff goes through a comprehensive training process. RISE is independently accredited through the nonprofit Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. It has consistently received the highest level of accreditation, a three-year certification, since its first survey audit in 1993.
More about RISE, its partners and services are at risenei.org.
It recently joined forces with the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative to offer the first Possibilities Expo in Kendallville early this month.
About 40 people attended, said Hunt. The goal is to reach families with disabled children to help them prepare for life after high school.
"We're going to do it again," Hunt said. The next Disabilities Expo will occur in the spring of 2020.
RISE to the Occasion is RISE's signature fundraising event. Silent auction items are being accepted and sponsors may still sign up.
For details, contact Hunt at 665-9408, ext. 121.
