ANGOLA — On April 12, 1999, Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel shared his experiences in a poignant speech, titled "The Perils of Indifference."
At the precipice of a new millennium, Wiesel thanked the United States military for saving him 54 years earlier from Buchenwald Nazi concentration camp in Germany. He spoke of global horrors and assassinations — "so much violence," he said, "so much indifference."
Angola Middle School sixth graders read the speech in English class at the prompting of Principal Ryan Bounds.
They learned about indifference, said student Kyle Ellis, noting that the word literally means "no difference."
"Indifference is when you are, like, ignoring stuff," said Madelyn Tarbet, who started her essay on the speech with a quote by author J.K. Rowling: "Indifference and neglect often do much more damage than outright dislike."
Wiesel said in the state of indifference "the lines blur between light and darkness, dusk and dawn, crime and punishment, cruelty and kindness, good and evil." He asks if there is a reason or a time that indifference would make one's life better.
"He told us to stand up and speak up for others who are in need of help," said student Jordan Taylor.
The Holocaust took the lives of more than 6 million Jews around the time of World War II.
"It's important that that doesn't happen again," said sixth-grader Kayla Davis.
Her classmate Jeffrey Torrey noted that keeping the subject of bullying in the middle school vernacular helps encourage students to be responsible. He said at AMS, they talk about it "probably every day."
Sixth-grader Daniel Powell said if he saw bullying he would feel a need to try to stop it and tell a teacher. If the situation was too incendiary, he said, he would immediately find an adult to diffuse it.
In her essay, Tarbet says that if bullying is not reported it could keep happening. She uses a quote from Wiesel's speech: "Indifference is not a response. Indifference is not a beginning; it is an end. And, therefore, indifference is always a friend of the enemy. It benefits the aggressor."
After reading the speech, the students were quizzed on their comprehension. While the quiz was administered in the style of standardized and required tests, Fifer said the week-long project — which required each student to write a scholarly essay — was not "teaching to the test."
"This is lifelong learning," he said. "They have stepped up."
In cooperation with sixth-grade English teacher Cindy Kennell, Fifer led a high-level writing assignment that started with creating a thesis as a group.
The students learned how to take claims from a thesis, write an introduction, then support statements about the topic within the body of text.
In his essay, Hawkins Hasselman writes: "If bystanders show indifference the environment becomes unsafe because more bullies start joining and more people start getting targeted and picked on. Once bullying starts spreading the environment becomes unsafe for everyone." He uses the example of concentration camps to back up his statement.
Hasselman can also expand on his knowledge and studies and explain the global indifference that occurred. During the war, a German ship named the St. Louis carrying around 1,000 Jewish people attempting to escape persecution stopped in Cuba, the United States and Canada and were denied entry.
In his speech, Wiesel questions the late President Franklin Roosevelt, "a good man with a heart," and why he did not accept the refugees. Some parallels to this question could be asked in global refugee situations today.
Fifer noted there was a lot to learn from the project, from critical thinking to in-text citations and MLA formatting. He said he and Kennell will continue to launch high-level projects that push students to do their best.
