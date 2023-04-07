CAMDEN, Mich. — Lisa Scarpa came to live in Hillsdale County, Michigan, from Florida in September last year.
She and her boyfriend, originally from Indiana, bought a log cabin 6 miles away from Camden on Camden Road, and were excited about the move and making new friends out in the country.
It turned out that Scarpa’s and her boyfriend’s closest neighbors were Amish, many of whom travel to Steuben County to work and shop.
“Since we bought it off the Internet, we didn’t know anything about the area, just what we could see, and we were completely unaware that pretty much all of our neighbors were Amish,” said Scarpa.
After some time in the community, Scarpa has been concerned about safety of the Amish when they are out in their buggies.
She said they were delighted to make friends with their new neighbors, who were very welcoming. But on the very first day when Scarpa and her boyfriend decided to go to the town, they saw a buggy involved in a crash, and that was how they realized where they ended up.
Soon, they witnessed another accident right in front of their house. A truck pulling a boat was speeding past an Amish young man in a buggy, and the horse jumped in front of the truck.
“The truck wedged into my property,” said Scarpa.
When Scarpa pulled in, the horse’s leg was hanging on the skin as a result of the accident, and the animal had to be put down later. The coachman “was scared out of his life,” said Scarpa.
“He wasn’t injured, but it was such a traumatic thing to witness,” she said. “He was white as a ghost.”
After talking to her neighbors, even before the accident, Scarpa found out that no signs warning the drivers that they are driving in the Amish populated community were installed in their community.
The roads in general were in disrepair with potholes and cracks, and safety lines barely visible. Despite the 55-mph speed limit the drivers were passing by at 70 mph.
“People are flying 70 mph because, if it’s 55 they are doing 70,” said Scarpa.
That was how Scarpa started to think about traffic regulations that could help protect buggy drivers and horses that she has seen in many other communities. The Amish said to her that they went to the Hillsdale County Road Commission, and they were told that it was too expensive to maintain additional road signs.
“That is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard,” said Scarpa. “Street sign that is made out of metal on a metal post will outlive all of us, it doesn’t require any maintenance.”
Scarpa went online and found the signs that looked “exactly the same” as the yellow Amish symbol signs she previously saw on the roads. They cost $48 apiece.
So, she decided to start a GoFundMe campaign to install road signs warning the visitors they are driving in the Amish-populated area. Scarpa set up a fundraiser page about a month ago, donated the first $10, and promoted the campaign on her social media.
But nobody donated. Now Scarpa is thinking of purchasing plastic signs to install in front of her house asking the drivers to slow down and be mindful of horses and buggies.
“Just to put out by my house that says, please slow down, carriages, tractors, children and buggies all share this road,” said Scarpa.
Finally, she decided to make wooden signs and paint them herself. She said she started the campaign because she was touched by Amish kindness and friendliness, by how hard-working they are, and how they take care of the land.
“The Amish are holding this community together, they truly need to have some sort of safety signs on this road,” said Scarpa.
It takes but a 12-mile drive from Camden to Fremont in Steuben County. Along that drive there are about a dozen homes of Amish.
The first road sign warning the drivers that they are moving through an Amish populated area is installed to the left of the second intersection from the State Line at East Southern Road, a few dozen feet from the Amish church yard.
Despite not having any warning signs, a woman living in the house closest to the State Line Road and North C.R. 575E intersection said she did not feel the need for more road signs for Amish. But most of her neighbors disagreed.
William and Lydia Eicher said just last Saturday an accident happened on Lester Road in Michigan on the way from Fremont to Camden. They also said that East Southern Road that has a warning sign on it is the busiest in the area closer to Fremont.
The Eichers said that road signs could help alert the people unfamiliar with the area and prevent people and horses from being “too badly hurt.”
William Eicher also noted that the signs will not help with people calling and texting, and not looking on the road.
The Eichers’ neighbors that asked their names not to be mentioned said that about eight weeks ago an accident involving a car happened to their buggy and children going to school on the intersection of South Ray Quincy Road and State Line Road.
The children were hit, but not hurt, but the horse was hurt and had to be taken care of, as well as their buggy that needed to be repairs. The couple noted that although more road signs “would hurt nothing,” they will not be of much help if people are just “not paying attention.”
To the left of East Fremont Road, a large house with a vast yard is the home of the local bishop of the area, as one of the children that were raking the yard said. The person they referred to as bishop that refused his name to be used in the story agreed that more road signs were needed in the area.
“People just fly by,” he said.
He also mentioned that with the horses it was hard to predict when they “will take a little dive.” In addition, he said, he had a feeling that the buggies were ending up being hit because of the contrasting speeds of the passing vehicles and the buggies.
“I fear that it’s where people are getting hit,” he said.
Officials admitted accidents involving buggies and horses were still not uncommon. Fremont Town Clerk Kathy Parsons, however, said they had no Amish families that live in Fremont, but there were in Michigan that come into town to shop, bank and use the parks in the summer.
Although they did not have specific road regulations for Amish, said Parsons, they did have designated parking spots by both Farmers State Bank and Eagle One Stop for horses and buggies.
“We believe that our roads in town are safe for all whether that be car, truck or buggy traffic,” said Parsons.
Fremont Town Council President Steve Brown said no request was delivered to him to install more road signs for Amish safety, but he was aware of the fact that some of the Amish did not use reflective signs or lights on their buggies.
Another spot of intense Amish concentration in northeastern Indiana is LaGrange County. LaGrange Council member Harold Gingerich said that for the last 40 or 50 years since the state started to require slow-moving vehicle signs for non-motorized vehicles, they have seen some improvements in Amish safety.
Since then, the new mindset of “what can we do to make it safer for our people” started to be promoted in the Amish community, and Amish church districts started to form safety commissions to encourage the use of the white reflective striping and slow-moving vehicle signs.
“So, it’s been a mutual thing between the Amish community and county officials,” said Gingerich.
He said one example of this mutual effort was about 10 years ago a local Amish bishop taking a ride with the county official to experience how hard it might be to see a buggy at night. Despite that, said Gingerich, accidents involving Amish horses and buggies are still widespread.
LaGrange County Sheriff Tracy Harker said a lot of the accidents are caused by the drivers that are not from the area and that do not know either that they are in the Amish community or Amish drivers that are not used to flashing lights.
“A lot of it is just people not familiar with slow moving vehicles,” said Harker. “The majority of the buggies that we have in LaGrange County are lit up very well.”
He also mentioned that sometimes the accidents are caused by the horses that turn abruptly or not stopping at intersections, and in those cases it is the fault of the buggy operator.
Harker added that to address Amish safety they had special safety meetings for the slow-moving vehicles, and they were ready to have additional meetings with community members concerned with Amish safety.
“We would be happy to have any safety meeting with the people that would be interested because a lot of it is just making sure you are paying attention when you are on the roadway,” said Harker.
To view Scarpa’s GoFundMe campaign or to donate, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/h3t4/road-safety-signs-for-the-amish
