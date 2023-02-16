ORLAND — Orland Park Board discussed fundraising opportunities and their second annual car show at its meeting Wednesday.
“The car show is August 13,” said Park Board President Kristin Schragg.
She said that last summer Orland Park Board held its first annual show and it was attended by about 35 vehicles, 33 cars and two motorcycles.
Schragg said that last year the weather turned out to be poor on the day of the show.
“We were very fortunate with the vehicles that we did have,” she said.
Schragg explained that their car show is geared primarily toward old school cars, but last year they had a few newer models as well. The proceeds from the show are directed toward Park Board activities, such as playground equipment updates.
“We did different donations from local businesses to donate trophies and we had different food trucks come up, and people paid to vote for their vehicles,” said Schragg.
In addition the Orland Park Board examined other fundraising opportunities. One of them was partnering with local community members to organize a tea party in May.
“They have been working at doing small events,” said Schragg.
In the winter, efforts to raise money for tea party volunteers organized Santa and Mrs. Claus' visit to Orland. Now the plan is to have a Cake Walk with Easter Bunny photos and bingo in April, but the exact date and time for the event are not finalized yet, said Schragg.
The proceeds from the April activities will go toward covering the costs of the Tea Party, and the proceeds from the Tea Party itself will be directed to the needs of the Park Board.
Community members and guests are invited to purchase tickets for the Cake Walk, which is a game similar to musical chairs only whatever number you land on when music stops you are entered.
“If you're on the number that it's called, then you get to pick a cake,” said Schragg.
At the event the Park Board will also have a display set up of some of their future projects they want to bring to the community and the opportunity for the families to bring their kids and take photos with the Easter Bunny.
Schragg said that Orland Town Clerk April Sanders also learned that Churubusco in Whitley County got their elementary students to plant trees, and Orland reached out to learn more about this experience to implement something similar with Prairie Heights students.
“We have to do some more research into that since we've been unable to hear back from their clerk treasurer for more information, but it's something we're hoping to do to get the local youth more involved,” said Schragg.
Another fundraiser idea was brought up by community member Judy Milleman who suggested an event where community members will be able to buy engraved bricks and then use them to install a park bench with a mini garden around it.
In addition, the meeting looked into the opportunity of showing a movie in the park to raise funds, but board Secretary Laurie Musklow mentioned that for that the board should look into the licensing first.
