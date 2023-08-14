Seven people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Brandon L. Barcus, 28, of the 9900 block of East C.R. 1125N, Kendallville, arrested in the 2800 block of North C.R. 600E, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor trespass and public intoxication.
• Joshua A. Burris, 41, of the 300 block of Deerfield Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on West Maumee Street and Superior Street on charges of fleony possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and motor vehicle theft.
• Keegan M. Hambrock, 29, of the 8900 block of West C.R. 575S, Hudson, arrested in the 1000 block of North C.R. 900W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brian K. McKale, 50, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested in the 2200 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging felony child molesting.
• Dayton M. Penland, 33, of the 500 block of West Fall Wetland, Fremont, arrested in the 500 block of Follett Lane, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Eric Santiago, 26, of the 300 block of North Superior Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Matthew S. Thomas, 64, of the 2000 block of Buell Drive, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
