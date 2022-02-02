Three people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Sedona G. Austin, 25, of the 00 block of West 5th Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Johnny R. Metcalf, 51, of the 7600 block of South Water Street, arrested in the 200 block of West C.R. 725N, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Burt A. Watson, 51, of the 1500 block of Elm Street, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
